Japan Confirms 63,871 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 63,871 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a decline of about 12,000 from a week earlier.

Eighty-seven new deaths from COVID-19 were reported across the country. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms fell by 14 from Thursday to 262.

In Tokyo, 7,559 new cases were confirmed, a decline of 1,077 from a week earlier, while eight new deaths were reported.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital fell 21.4 pct from a week before to 6,775.1. There were 16 patients with severe symptoms, a decrease of one from Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]