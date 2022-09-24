U.S. Veep Harris to Hold Talks with Kishida in Japan Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Japan on Monday ahead of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral, the U.S. government said Friday.

Washington announced details of her trip to Japan to attend Abe's funeral Tuesday and her subsequent visit to South Korea.

Harris and Kishida are set to discuss heightening tensions over Taiwan and the promotion of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

After arriving in Tokyo on Monday, Harris will visit the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Wednesday to deliver a speech on the enhancement of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

The purpose of her visit to Japan is to honor Abe's legacy, reaffirm the United States' commitment to its allies and deepen its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, a senior U.S. official told reporters.

