Typhoon Talas Triggers Fatal Landslide in Shizuoka

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Talas caused heavy rains mainly in the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka from Friday to early Saturday, triggering a fatal landslide there.

The 15th typhoon of the year also led to a suspension of Shinkansen bullet train services in a central Japan section.

The typhoon turned into an extratropical storm around 9 a.m. Saturday (midnight Friday GMT) as it traveled northeast off the coast of Shizuoka.

In the Shizuoka city of Kakegawa, a 45-year-old man was confirmed dead after being rescued from a house destructed in a landslide, prefectural police and other sources said.

Elsewhere in Kakegawa, a 29-year-old man was found in a car that had fallen into a pond. He was later confirmed dead.

