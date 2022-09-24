Envoy Calls for Understanding, Trust to Mend Japan-China Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi on Saturday stressed the importance of fostering mutual understanding and trust among Japanese and Chinese people to improve the relationship between the two Asian neighbors.

Tarumi expressed the view in an event at a shopping mall in Beijing to celebrate Thursday's 50th anniversary of the normalization of bilateral diplomatic relations.

"Relationships between nations can be boiled down to relationships between people," Tarumi said at the opening ceremony.

In addition to dialogue between the governments, fostering mutual understanding and trust between the Japanese and Chinese public is "the royal road to a breakthrough" in stalled moves to improve the two countries' relationship, Tarumi said.

At the ceremony, Liu Jinsong, director-general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Asian Affairs Department, expressed his wish that the two countries will use the 50th anniversary as a new starting point to further deepen and strengthen the foundation of bilateral friendship projects.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]