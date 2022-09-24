Typhoon Talas Triggers Fatal Landslide in Shizuoka

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Talas caused heavy rains mainly in the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka from Friday to early Saturday, triggering a fatal landslide there.

The 15th typhoon of the year also led to a suspension of Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train services between Friday night and around noon Saturday.

The typhoon turned into an extratropical storm around 9 a.m. (midnight Friday GMT) as it traveled northeast off the coast of Shizuoka.

In the Shizuoka city of Kakegawa, a 45-year-old man was confirmed dead after being rescued from a house destructed in a landslide, prefectural police and other sources said.

A man in his 70s was found lying near a rice paddy in Fukuroi, another Shizuoka city, and was later confirmed dead.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]