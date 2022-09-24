Japan's New COVID-19 Cases Dive to 39,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 39,218 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, down by some 31,000 from a week earlier.

There were 68 fatalities, while severely ill coronavirus patients numbered 238, down by 24 from Friday.

Tokyo's daily tally of new positive cases stood at 4,855, marking a week-on-week drop of some 3,100 and standing below 10,000 for the 10th consecutive day.

Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Japanese capital, while the seven-day average of new infections dropped 24.1 pct to 6,323.3.

There were 15 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria, a decrease of one from Friday.

