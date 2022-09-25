N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile toward Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile from a western region toward the Sea of Japan around 6:53 a.m. Sunday (9:53 p.m. Saturday GMT), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The missile is believed to have fallen into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said, adding that there has been no report of damage from the missile.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the missile reached an altitude of 50 kilometers, meaning that it is estimated to have traveled 400 kilometers if it took a regular trajectory. It may have taken an irregular trajectory.

In response to the launch, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his government to do its utmost to collect and analyze information, ensure the safety of Japanese aircraft and ships and prepare for any contingency.

Tokyo made a protest to Pyongyang through a diplomatic channel in Beijing.

