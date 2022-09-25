Japan's Emperor Emeritus Undergoes Addtional Eye Surgery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Emeritus Akihito, 88, underwent cataract and glaucoma surgery on his right eye at the University of Tokyo Hospital on Sunday.

The surgery was successful. He had cataract surgery on his left eye Monday.

Empress Emerita Michiko visited the hospital to accompany him.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, an ophthalmic examination in a medical checkup has found progress in the clouding of the lenses in his eyes. Also diagnosed with glaucoma, the Emperor Emeritus was taking eye drops.

