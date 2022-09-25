Tokyo's COVID-19 Daily Count Plunges to 5,621

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--The daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo fell 2,456 from a week before to 5,621 on Sunday, standing below 10,000 for the 11th straight day, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

There were nine new fatal cases, while the seven-day average of new infections fell 28.7 pct to 5,972.4.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria stood at 16, down by one from Saturday.

