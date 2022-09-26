Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--A cultural exchange event between Japan and South Korea was held in Seoul on Sunday, attracting a total of around 50,000 fans of Japanese animation and others, according to organizers.

The Japan-South Korea exchange festival had visitors for the first time in three years, returning to its format before the coronavirus pandemic. The event, started in 2005, took place for the 18th time.

With Japan to resume accepting visa-free travelers next month, Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Aiboshi said at the event, "We expect the exchange of people between Japan and South Korea to increase dramatically."

At the event venue, Japanese prefectures set up booths showcasing tourist spots and local products.

In front of Miyagi Prefecture's booth, people lined up to try out the Ichinokura sake brand from the northeastern Japan prefecture. An official of the Seoul office of Miyagi said that more South Koreans will hopefully enjoy Ichinokura as the sake is exported to South Korea.

