Ex-Nursery Head, Teacher Plead Guilty over Pupil's Death in Bus

Fukuoka, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--A former head and a teacher of a nursery school in Nakama, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Monday pleaded guilty to professional negligence resulting in the death by heatstroke of a 5-year-old boy in July last year after being left behind in a school bus.

On the first day of their trial at Fukuoka District Court, former school head Yoko Urakami, 45, and teacher Noriko Toba, 59, admitted to failing to make sure that all the pupils got off the bus, where the boy, Toma Kurakake, was left behind.

According to the indictment, the defendants locked the bus at around 8:30 a.m. on July 29, 2021, without noticing that the boy was still inside.

The boy was left in the bus until around 5:15 p.m., according to the indictment. Urakami drove the bus and Toba was in charge of disembarking children.

In a replication experiment conducted by Fukuoka prefectural police, the temperature in the bus with all the windows shut rose over 50 degrees Celsius.

