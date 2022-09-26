Japan Govt Faces 3 New Forced Sterilization Suits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government faced Monday three new damages lawsuits launched by victims of forced sterilization under the now-defunct eugenic protection law.

The lawsuits were filed respectively by Sumiko Nishi, 75, with Tokyo District Court, by Toshiji Chiba, 72, and three others with Sendai District Court in Miyagi Prefecture, and by a woman and her husband with Nagoya District Court in Aichi Prefecture.

The plaintiffs, who all have disabilities and are in their 60s and 70s, demand the government pay a total of 158.7 million yen in damages, or between 13.2 million yen and 33 million yen per person.

The three cases have brought the number of plaintiffs in forced sterilization suits against the government across Japan to 30. In addition, a person is scheduled to file a similar suit in Oita Prefecture next month.

Nishi was forced to undergo sterilization without her consent at age around 14, when she was already unable to walk on her own due to progression of cerebral palsy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]