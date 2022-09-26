Applications Start for Japan's Unified University Entrance Exams

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--The National Center for University Entrance Examinations on Monday started accepting applications for Japan's two-day unified university entrance examinations to be held from Jan. 14 next year.

Applications can only be sent by mail, and the mailing deadline is set for Oct. 6.

According to the center in Tokyo's Meguro Ward, a record 870 schools, including 82 national universities, 94 public universities and 535 private universities, are expected to use the unified exam system.

Following a leak of questions during this January's unified exams, more stringent measures will be put into place for the upcoming exams to prevent cheating.

Test takers will be required to place their electronic devices, such as smartphones, on the desk before the start of the exams to make sure they have been turned off. Exam proctors will also beef up their patrols during the exams.

