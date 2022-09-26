Japan to Start Nationwide Travel Discount Program Oct. 11

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will start a nationwide travel discount program on Oct. 11, after a three-month delay due to the seventh wave of COVID-19 infections in the country, tourism minister Tetsuo Saito said Monday.

Under the program, discounts of up to 8,000 yen per night per person will be available for package tours with public transportation on weekdays. The discount will be reduced to 5,000 yen for accommodation only.

In addition, coupons worth 3,000 yen for weekdays and 1,000 yen for weekends will be given for use at local restaurants and other places.

“We want people to enjoy traveling long distance and on weekdays while taking basic measures against infection such as wearing a mask,” Saito told a press conference.

The nationwide program, based on the existing regional travel discount program offering discounts and coupons for travel within each region, was initially slated to start in early July.

