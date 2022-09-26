Japan Police to Mobilize 20,000 Personnel for Abe Funeral

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police will mobilize up to 20,000 personnel for security when the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes place in Tokyo on Tuesday, the National Police Agency said Monday.

The police officers, including about 2,500 from prefectural police across the country, will be in charge of security related to the funeral as well as guarding foreign dignitaries attending it.

The Japanese government has set aside about 800 million yen as the budget for funeral security.

In 1989, the police mobilized up to about 32,000 personnel for security when the funeral of Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, took place, according to the NPA. The security budget was 2.4 billion yen.

In 2000, about 10,000 police officers were mobilized for the funeral of former Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi hosted by the cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

