Japan Confirms 43,587 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Health
Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 43,587 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, an increase of about 5,500 from a week before.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms fell by seven from Sunday to 232, while 74 new deaths were reported.
In Tokyo, 6,316 new cases were confirmed, a rise of 2,247 from a week earlier, while six new deaths were reported.
The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital rose by four from Sunday to 20. The seven-day average of new cases fell 22.8 pct from a week earlier to 6,293.4.
