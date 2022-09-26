Japan Confirms 43,587 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 43,587 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, an increase of about 5,500 from a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms fell by seven from Sunday to 232, while 74 new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 6,316 new cases were confirmed, a rise of 2,247 from a week earlier, while six new deaths were reported.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital rose by four from Sunday to 20. The seven-day average of new cases fell 22.8 pct from a week earlier to 6,293.4.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]