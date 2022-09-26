Kishida, Harris Vow to Strengthen Alliance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed their commitment to strengthening the two countries' alliance at a meeting in Tokyo Monday.

The two met at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House as Kishida started a three-day series of talks with foreign leaders visiting Tokyo to attend Tuesday's state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

It is Harris's first trip to Japan since becoming U.S. vice president in January last year.

Kishida told Harris that Abe put his heart and soul into strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance and that it is his duty to further develop the relationship.

Harris told the prime minister that Abe boosted the friendship between Japan and the United States, and that Washington's commitment to defending Japan is unwavering.

