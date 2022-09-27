Kishida Meets with Modi, Albanese in Funeral Diplomacy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida separately met with the leaders of India and Australia as part of a series of talks with foreign leaders visiting Tokyo to attend Tuesday's state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed that their countries will work together to promote fair and transparent development financing, apparently referring to China's lavish lending to the developing world to expand its influence.

Modi, who forged friendly ties with Abe, told Kishida that the relationship between Japan and India entered a new era under the leadership of Abe, while expressing hopes to deepen ties further. The two also agreed that it is important to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese affirmed their countries' commitment to promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

They agreed to step up the two nations' cooperation for security and a stable supply of resources and energy, as well as to cooperate more closely to counter China's attempt to increase its influence on Pacific island nations.

