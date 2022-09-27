Russia Temporarily Detains Japanese Consul in Vladivostok

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Russia's Federal Security Service said Monday that it has detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok in Russia's Far East on suspicion of obtaining information illegally in exchange for money.

The consul has been declared a "persona non grata."

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it summoned a senior official of the Japanese Embassy in Moscow to protest against the consul's alleged improper acquisition of information and ordered the consul to leave the country within 48 hours.

The consul has already been released, a Japanese government official said Tuesday.

The Japanese Embassy in Moscow lodged a protest to the Russian Foreign Ministry over the detention of the Japanese consul. In a statement, the embassy claimed that the detention amounts to a clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which stipulates the inviolability of diplomats, saying that the act was extremely regrettable and can never be accepted.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]