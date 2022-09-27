4,000 People Participate in Abe's State Funeral

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--A total of 4,183 people from within and outside Japan bid farewell to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a state funeral in Tokyo, the government said.

The public was split over the state funeral for the country's longest-serving prime minister, who was in office for eight years and eight months in total.

Many people gathered around the funeral venue to lay flowers, while thousands of protesters rallied near the front gate of the parliament building.

Abe, who was in office in 2006-2007 and between 2012 and 2020, was shot to death while delivering a campaign speech in the western city of Nara on July 8. It was the first time in 55 years for Japan to hold a state funeral for a former prime minister since one was held for Shigeru Yoshida in 1967.

In a memorial address during the funeral, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, "Using the foundation you laid, I will do my utmost to build a Japan, region, and world that is sustainable and inclusive, where everyone shines."

