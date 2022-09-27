Japan Confirms 43,594 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 43,594 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, an increase of about 12,000 from a week earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms dropped by seven from Monday to 225, while 107 new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 5,247 new infection cases were confirmed, a rise of 1,453 from a week earlier and the second straight day of week-on-week gain.

Eight new fatalities among COVID-19 patients were reported in the Japanese capital. The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by three from Monday to 17.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo dropped 12.5 pct week on week to 6,501.

