Kishida Meets with S. Korean PM in Funeral Diplomacy

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in Tokyo Wednesday, as part of a series of talks with foreign dignitaries visiting Japan to attend Tuesday's state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The two agreed that diplomatic officials of their countries will communicate more actively in order to improve the bilateral relationship.

Han told Kishida that Seoul believes improving ties between Japan and South Korea, which are very important partners sharing democratic and market economy values, at an early date fits in with the two nations' common interests.

It was the first time for Kishida and Han to talk to each other since the administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was launched in May this year.

On Wednesday morning, Kishida met with dignitaries from six countries and regions including Han, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and former German President Christian Wulff.

