Japan Extraordinary Diet Session to Be Convened Mon.

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will convene an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday.

He presented the plan at board meetings of the steering committees of both chambers of the Diet.

Opposition parties reacted against the ruling camp's failure to clarify for how long the extraordinary session will be held, saying that they cannot respond to the call to convene the session.

As a result, the date of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's policy speech and other details could not be fixed.

"It is customary that ruling parties give detailed explanations to opposition parties about the duration of a Diet session and bills to be submitted a week in advance," Jun Azumi, Diet affairs chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told reporters. "We cannot overlook the ruling camp's negligence."

