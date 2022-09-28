Japanese Astronaut Wakata to Leave for ISS Oct. 5

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata will leave for the International Space Station on a U.S. spacecraft on Oct. 5 Japan time, a day later than initially scheduled, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Wednesday.

SpaceX Crew-5 carrying Wakata and other astronauts is now set to be launched at 1:23 a.m. Oct. 5 Japan time (4:23 p.m. Oct. 4 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The delay comes as a hurricane is approaching areas around the space center, according to JAXA.

The upcoming space mission will be the fifth for Wakata, the most for a Japanese astronaut. He will stay at the ISS for about six months.

