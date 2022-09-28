Japan Diet to Open 69-Day Extra Session Monday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling and opposition parties agreed Wednesday that the Diet, the country's parliament, will open an extraordinary session on Monday for a 69-day run until Dec. 10.

The ruling coalition proposed that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida deliver a policy speech on the opening day. But the two sides failed to agree on the timing of the speech as the opposition parties demanded that House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda appear before the Diet to discuss his alleged links with the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church.

Hosoda plans to announce the outcome of his voluntary investigation into the matter on Thursday, said Shunichi Yamaguchi, chairman of the Lower House steering committee and a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The Lower House speaker plans to release a statement, a senior LDP official said. Hosoda has declined to appear before the Diet to discuss the matter.

The extraordinary Diet session will be the first opportunity for full-fledged debates between ruling and opposition lawmakers since the July election for the House of Councillors.

