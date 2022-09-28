5 of Japan's 47 Governors Skip Abe's State Funeral

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Governors of five of Japan's 47 prefectures did not attend the controversial state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held in Tokyo on Tuesday, Jiji Press learned Wednesday.

Absent were the governors of Nagano, Shizuoka, Saga, Miyazaki and Okinawa.

The Shizuoka and Okinawa governors explained that they had already expressed their condolences separately.

The Nagasaki, Saga and Miyazaki governors initially planned to join the funeral but could not make it.

The Nagasaki chief had to attend a local memorial service for the victims of the eruption of Mount Ontake in 2014, while the Miyazaki head was busy coping with the aftermath of Typhoon Nanmadol. The Saga governor became a coronavirus close contact.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]