Average Wage for Japan Women Tops 3 M. Yen for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--The average annual wage of female private-sector workers in Japan in 2021 exceeded 3 million yen for the first time ever, a National Tax Agency survey showed Wednesday.

Nevertheless, the gender wage gap remained large, with last year's average wage for women, at 3.02 million yen, about 45 pct less than that for men.

The average wage of all private-sector workers rose 2.4 pct from 2020 to 4.43 million yen, up for the first time in three years.

The average wage for men stood at 5.45 million yen, the highest since 2002 but still below the record 5.77 million yen logged in 1997. Regular employees excluding corporate executives were paid 5.08 million yen on average, while nonregular employees' average wage stood at 1.98 million yen.

Nonregular workers' annual pay has been rising thanks to climbing minimum wages, pay hikes reflecting labor shortages and the spreading principle of equal pay for equal work, but it has yet to reach 2 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]