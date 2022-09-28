Japan Reports 49,304 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 49,304 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down by about 20,000 from a week earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients nationwide with severe symptoms dropped by 21 from Tuesday to 204, while the daily death toll stood at 115.

In Tokyo, 5,327 new cases were confirmed, a drop of 1,732 from a week before.

The Japanese capital reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths. The seven-day average of new cases fell 9.7 pct to 6,253.6. The number of severely ill patients stood at 14, down by three from Tuesday.

