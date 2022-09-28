North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles into Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, the South Korean military said.

The missiles were launched from Pyongyang's Sunan area in a period of about 10 minutes from 6:10 p.m. (9:10 a.m. GMT), the South Korean military said.

The missiles fell into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan only three days ago.

Pyongyang was apparently displaying displeasure at large-scale joint naval exercises in the Sea of Japan that the United States and South Korea began Monday. The missile launches are also seen as a show of force ahead of a visit to South Korea and the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris set for Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]