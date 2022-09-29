Japan Emperor Naruhito Meets with 7 Foreign Leaders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Emperor Naruhito on Wednesday had separate meetings with heads of state of seven countries on visits to Japan for attending the state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The meetings took place at the Take-no-Ma audience room at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward.

The seven foreign leaders are Jordanian King Abdullah II, Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe, Comoros President Azali Assoumani, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr., Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Emperor Naruhito greeted and shook hands with them. The Emperor and each of the visiting dignitaries met for about 10 minutes.

The foreign leaders expressed their condolences over the death of Abe while Emperor Naruhito thanked them for visiting Japan to attend Abe’s state funeral, which was held on Tuesday, according to the Imperial Household Agency. Some of the foreign leaders invited the Emperor to visit their countries.

