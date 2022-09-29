3 Chinese Govt Ships Enter Japanese Waters around Senkaku Islands

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Three Chinese coast guard ships sailed in Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa for about eight and a half hours on Wednesday.

The three Haijing ships crossed into the waters at a point south of Minamikojima, an island in the Senkaku chain, and elsewhere between 3:15 a.m. (6:15 p.m. Tuesday GMT) and 3:30 a.m., according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in the Okinawa capital of Naha.

As the Haijing vessels tried to approach a Japanese fishing boat operating in the waters, Japan Coast Guard patrol ships urged them to leave the areas.

The Chinese ships left the waters south of Minamikojima and elsewhere between 11:50 a.m. and noon.

It was the first intrusion into the territorial waters around the island group by Chinese government ships since Sept. 8 and the 21st this year.

