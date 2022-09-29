Opposition Downplays Kishida's Funeral Diplomacy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has finished a series of talks with foreign leaders who visited Tokyo to attend former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral this week, while some opposition lawmakers argue that the funeral diplomacy's achievements were limited.

In the three days from Monday, Kishida met with leaders of 38 countries and others. He appeared to be hoping in part to highlight the significance of holding the state funeral amid divided public opinions on the event.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference Wednesday that the meetings were fruitful as Kishida was able to show his resolve to build on Abe's diplomatic achievements.

However, foreign dignitaries Kishida met in the funeral diplomacy included no summit-level leaders from Japan's Group of Seven colleagues.

Among the G-7 allies, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau initially planned to attend the state funeral but canceled the plan at the last minute, citing the need to respond to damage caused by a hurricane.

