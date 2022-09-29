German Air Force Fighter Jets Arrive for 1st Japan Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Fighter jets from the German Air Force have arrived in Japan for the first time ever to conduct a joint drill with F-2 fighter jets from the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force.

The Eurofighter jets landed at the ASDF's Hyakuri base in the city of Omitama in Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, on Wednesday. They were accompanied by an air tanker and other aircraft from the German side.

In the joint exercise conducted in hopes to highlight Japan-Germany cooperation, three Eurofighter jets and three F-2 jets flew in formation over Mount Fuji, the highest mountain in Japan.

Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, chief of the German Air Force, himself flew a Eurofighter jet in a special livery featuring the Japanese flag, while Gen. Shunji Izutsu, ASDF chief of staff, rode in a double seater F-2 jet.

After the drill, Izutsu voiced his excitement over the historical significance of Japanese and German jets flying together in the Far East.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]