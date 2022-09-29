FOCUS: Japanese Lawmakers Moving to Make State Funeral Rules

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Some Japanese lawmakers are calling for making rules on holding state funerals after the public was divided over Tuesday's state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Opposition lawmakers insist that there is no clear legal basis for holding a state funeral and criticize the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for deciding to hold the state funeral for Abe without consulting parliament.

Article 4 of the law for establishment of the Cabinet Office, cited by the government as a legal basis for the state funeral for Abe, stipulates that the government agency is in charge of state ceremonies. But the law does not spell out the definition of such ceremonies.

Kishida told a parliamentary meeting on Sept. 8 that a decision on whether to hold a state funeral should be "made comprehensively by the government."

Opposition parties lodged complaints over the remark, saying it means that the government can make arbitrary decisions to hold a state funeral.

