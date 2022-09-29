Japan, China Voice Hopes for New Future on 50th Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping voiced their wishes to build a new future for their countries' relations on the 50th anniversary of the normalization of bilateral diplomatic ties Thursday.

A major commemorative ceremony took place in Tokyo, hosted jointly by the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, and others. Kishida and Xi presented messages addressed to each other for the event.

Despite the anniversary, the Japanese public's impression of China remains unfavorable due to Beijing's actions related to the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, which are also claimed by Beijing.

Kishida decided not to attend Thursday's event in person due to the lack of a celebratory mood in Japan, according to a government source.

In his message to Xi, Kishida said that, together with the Chinese leader, he hopes to create a constructive yet stable bilateral relationship for the peace and prosperity of both countries, the region and the world.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]