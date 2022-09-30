U.S. Veep Seeks Improvement in Japan-S. Korea Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris urged Japan and South Korea to improve their soured ties, at a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul on Thursday.

At the meeting, Harris "underscored the benefits of improving" Japan-South Korea relations, the White House said in a statement.

Washington thus called on the Japanese and South Korean governments to advance talks on resolving bilateral problems including the issue of Koreans who were requisitioned to work for Japanese firms during World War II.

Harris and Yoon reaffirmed the U.S.-South Korea alignment on North Korea and their goal of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, according to the statement.

They also condemned the reclusive country's "provocative nuclear rhetoric and ballistic missile launches," and discussed their response to potential future provocations, including through trilateral cooperation with Japan, the White House said.

