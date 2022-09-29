M'bishi Heavy, 4 Power Firms to Develop Next-Gen Nuclear Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. <7011> said Thursday that it plans to develop a next-generation nuclear power reactor with four Japanese power utilities.

The major Japanese heavy machinery maker, Hokkaido Electric Power Co. <9509>, Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503>, Shikoku Electric Power Co. <9507> and Kyushu Electric Power Co. <9508> plan to develop an advanced light-water reactor, believed to be safer than existing nuclear reactors, aiming to put it into practical use in the mid-2030s.

Corporations are stepping up efforts to develop nuclear reactors as the Japanese government, in a major policy shift, has chosen to consider developing and building new reactors.

Mitsubishi Heavy's next-generation reactor is expected to have an output of around 1.2 million kilowatts.

Based on the lessons learned from the March 2011 nuclear meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> tsunami-crippled Fukushima No. 1 power plant, the five companies plan to make the envisaged reactor highly resistant to natural disasters such as earthquakes and tsunamis by embedding the reactor building in bedrock and making it watertight.

