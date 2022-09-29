Japan Confirms 42,181 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 42,181 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down by about 35,000 from a week earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients nationwide with severe symptoms dropped by 16 from Wednesday to 188, while the daily death toll came to 112.

In Tokyo, 5,032 new cases were confirmed, a decline of 3,818 from a week before. Twelve new fatalities were reported.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital fell 17.6 pct to 5,708.1. The number of severely ill patients rose by one from Wednesday to 15.

