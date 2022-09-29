Japan Emperor, Empress to Make 1st Okinawa Visit since Enthronement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will visit Okinawa Prefecture on Oct. 22-23, the couple's first trip to the southernmost prefecture since the Emperor's enthronement in 2019, the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.

The visit will also mark the Imperial couple's first overnight domestic trip since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

They will fly into Okinawa on the afternoon of Oct. 22 and be briefed by Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki about the prefecture's situation.

The Emperor and the Empress are scheduled to attend the opening ceremonies of art and culture festivals in the city of Ginowan on Oct. 23.

The last time Emperor Naruhito visited Okinawa was in July 2010 when he was crown prince. The Imperial couple will set foot in the prefecture together for the first time since July 1997.

