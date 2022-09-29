GSDF Top Brass Apologizes over Sexual Assault Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, chief of staff of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force, apologized Thursday to a former female member for sexual abuses she inflicted when she was in the force.

The apology came after the Defense Ministry confirmed the sexual assault allegation made by Rina Gonoi, 23, in an internal probe.

"On behalf of the organization, I apologize for the pain that was suffered for a long time," Yoshida told Gonoi.

It is unprecedented for the SDF to admit and disclose sexual assault cases before people involved in the cases are punished.

Yoshida said he will punish those involved swiftly and do his best to eradicate sexual harassment.

