Kishida Vows to Tackle Soaring Electricity Fees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that the country will introduce a new system designed to cushion the impact of surging electricity fees.

"As natural gas prices continue to soar, a further increase (in electricity fees) will be unavoidable," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office.

Electricity fees may rise by some 20 to 30 pct in next spring and later, he said. "With the envisaged new system, the government is resolved to protect people's lives and corporate activities," he said.

Kishida will instruct officials Friday to put together a package of comprehensive economic measures.

The package will have three pillars--a response to soaring prices and a weak yen, structural wage increases, and investment and reform for growth, Kishida said.

