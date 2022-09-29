Japan to Criminalize Cannabis Use

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry Thursday proposed criminalizing cannabis use as the country's existing marijuana control law has no provision that punishes users.

The ministry also proposed lifting the ban on cannabis use for medical purposes.

The law currently bans possession, cultivation of cannabis plants and the use of medical products made from cannabis.

When the law was established in 1948, it stopped short of criminalizing cannabis use, taking into account cases in which cannabis farmers inhale marijuana ingredients during their work.

The ministry's proposal comes as the number of people involved in cannabis possession has been sharply increasing since 2014, especially among young people.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]