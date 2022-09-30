Skating Star Hanyu Voices Hope for Better Japan-China Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese figure skating star Yuzuru Hanyu, who has a celebrity status in China as well, has voiced his wish to contribute to building a better Japan-China ties.

"I'd like to be of help in allowing Japan and China to be in a much better relationship," the 27-year-old two-time Olympic gold medalist said when he made an appearance as a special guest at an event held in Tokyo on Thursday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between the two Asian nations.

"Let us work together (to build) the next 50 years," he added.

Hanyu finished fourth in the men's singles figure skating competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics held this February. He retired from competition and turned professional in July.

He thanked fans in China for cheering him on at the Winter Games, saying, "Your cheers gave me a supportive push."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]