North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles into Sea of Japan

Seoul, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan from the Sunchon area in South Pyongan Province Thursday evening, South Korean military officials said.

The missiles fell into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, a Japanese government official said in Tokyo. There have been no reports of damage to aircraft and ships.

The missiles traveled about 300 kilometers at a maximum altitude of some 50 kilometers, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said in Tokyo.

The firings "violate U.S. Security Council resolutions. Japan strongly condemns" the actions, Hamada said. Japan lodged a protest against North Korea via embassies in Beijing.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed government officials to make full efforts to collect and analyze relevant information, ensure the safety of aircraft and ships, and fully prepare for unexpected developments.

