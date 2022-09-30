NTT West Faces Administrative Action over Aug. Network Disruption

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's communications ministry issued an administrative instruction to Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corp., or NTT West, on Friday over its major network disruption in August.

The ministry recognized the network disruption as a serious incident under the telecommunications business law.

The ministry demanded the company take thorough measures to prevent similar incidents, make other relevant efforts, such as improving its public relations system, and report regularly on its efforts.

NTT West President Masaaki Moribayashi vitisted the ministry on the day to receive the written instruction. "We'll consider our social responsibility seriously and fully take preventive measures," Moribayashi told reporters later.

He revealed that company executives including him are considering returning their pay as a step to take the management's responsibility for the recent incident.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]