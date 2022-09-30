Arrest Warrant Obtained for Kappa Sushi President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police obtained an arrest warrant for the president of the operator of the "Kappa Sushi" restaurant chain on Friday on suspicion of fraudulently obtaining confidential information on a rival company, investigative sources said.

The Metropolitan Police Department plans to arrest Koki Tanabe, president of Kappa Create Co. <7421>, shortly on charges of violating the unfair competition prevention law.

Another Kappa Create executive and a former subordinate to Tanabe are also expected to be arrested. In addition, the police will refer Kappa Create to prosecutors under a dual liability clause, which calls for punishing a company together with an employee who committed a crime as part of corporate activities.

Tanabe, 46, is suspected of stealing the information over several occasions in 2020 from rival sushi restaurant chain Hama-Sushi Co., where he once served as an executive, according to the sources. Tanabe allegedly solicited the former subordinate to bring the information from Hama-Sushi.

Tanabe worked for Tokyo-based Zensho Holdings Co. <7550>, which has Hama-Sushi and other restaurant chains under its wing, for over 20 years before moving to Kappa Create in November 2020.

