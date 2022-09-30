Japan Submits Recommendation for Sado Mine UNESCO Listing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has submitted a provisional recommendation form to UNESCO for the designation of the Sado gold mine site in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, as a World Cultural Heritage site.

If no problem is found, the government will resubmit it as a formal recommendation.

“We will bolster our cooperation with Niigata Prefecture, the city of Sado and relevant government agencies further to do our utmost to realize the UNESCO listing,” cultural affairs minister Keiko Nagaoka told a press conference Friday.

Although Japan submitted a formal recommendation in February, UNESCO pointed to problems with the form. As formal recommendations cannot be altered after being submitted to UNESCO, the government has to resubmit a formal form by Feb. 1, 2023.

If any problem is found with the provisional recommendation, the government will submit a corrected version by the deadline.

