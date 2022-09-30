Japan Condemns Russia for Moves to Annex 4 Ukraine Provinces

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Friday condemned Russia for increasing moves to annex four eastern and southern provinces of Ukraine.

The moves by Russia "violate Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and amount to the breach of international law, and must never be approved," the top government spokesman said at a press conference. "We strongly condemn" the acts, Matsuno added.

On the possibility of imposing additional sanctions on Russia, Matsuno said, "We will respond appropriately in cooperation with the international community, including other Group of Seven countries." The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

Earlier on Friday, Kenji Yamada, Japanese state minister for foreign affairs, met with Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky. The envoy said that his country strongly expects to see a tough response from international society, including Japan.

