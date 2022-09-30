Japan Govt Releases Confidential Birth Guidelines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s welfare and justice ministries Friday released guidelines on how local governments and hospitals should deal with so-called confidential births.

The guidelines define a confidential birth as one when the mother discloses her identity only to some at a medical institution, stipulating that the top priority is protecting the life and health of both the mother and the child.

“It would be desirable for medical institutions to manage” personal information on mothers, including the names and addresses, the guidelines said.

Medical institutions accepting confidential births should decide beforehand how to manage the personal information and disclose the identity of the mothers to the children, the guidelines also said, calling on local governments to provide the institutions with appropriate guidance.

Under the guidelines, the country will allow medical institutions to create case records for such mothers under false names.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]