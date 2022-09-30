50 Candidates Pass 1st Round of Japan Astronaut Exams

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Friday that 50 candidates have passed the first round of examinations to select astronauts who might become the first Japanese to land on the moon.

Six candidates, or 12 pct of the total, are women, JAXA said.

The 50 will move on to the second round starting Oct. 17.

A record 4,127 people applied to the astronaut selection program opened by the agency last year for the first time in 13 years. The list of candidates had been narrowed to 205 as of the end of June through preliminary screenings and tests.

In the first round, which took place from July to August, candidates delivered presentations, underwent aptitude tests and took tests on skills needed in the work they would do in space, JAXA said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]